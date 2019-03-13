Bounty for Christine’s killers reaches P1.8 M

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Would a bigger bounty track Christine Lee Silawan’s killers faster?

The reward offer for any information that will lead to the capture of her killers has already reached P1.8 million as of 6 p.m. today, March 13.

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, chairperson of the Provincial Commission on Women and Children (PCWC), made a pledge to add another P200,000 to the P1.6 million cash reward offer for the arrest of Silawan’s killers on Wednesday afternoon.

“Kami sa Capitol, we would like to address the overall peace and order situation. We want to do something. It is a very heinous crime that the PCWC decided to put up a bounty for the capture of the people who did it,” said Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, PCWC chairperson.

Silawan’s half-naked body was found in a vacant lot in Barangay Bankal in Lapu-lapu City early on Monday morning. Her tragic death drew the outrage and pity of netizens and groups based in Cebu and other parts of the country.

Police said that Silawan sustained at least 20 stab wounds on her body and nine defense wounds on her arms.

Magpale told Cebu Daily News Digital that she will sponsor a resolution during the Provincial Board’s (PB) regular session on Monday afternoon, March 18, for the allocation of the P200,000 bounty from PCWC funds.

But since Lapu-lapu City is a highly urbanized city that is not under the jurisdiction of the provincial government, Capitol will have to coordinate with the city government for the release of their share of the bounty.

Police Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, is confident that the P1.8 million bounty offer will help in the immediate resolution of Silawan’s case.

But he assured that whether or not there is a bounty offer, the police was doing its best to arrest the 16-year-old church collector’s killers. /dcb