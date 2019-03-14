Lapu Police determined to solve teen’s murder within the week
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Despite the absence of an ultimatum from their superior, the local police has committed to to solve the murder of 16-year-old Christine Lee Silawan before this week ends.
In an interview on Thursday, March 14, 2019 Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) Director Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon said they hope to arrest the primary suspect in Silawan’s gruesome slay within this week.
The police official said they are already in a manhunt operation for the main suspect, whom he earlier revealed had previous communication with the victim.
“We are already in a manhunt operation because we are confident that we are pursuing primary suspect of this brutal crime,” Obon said.
“[The manhunt is province-wide because] We believe he is still in Cebu and if ever he goes region-wide or nationwide, kaya na nato,” Obon said. /bmjo
