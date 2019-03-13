Lapu police tags primary suspect in Christine Lee Silawan’s murder

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The police has tagged a man whom Christine Lee Silawan has exchanged communication with as the primary suspect for the teen’s gruesome murder.

Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon, director of the Lapu-lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said that Silawan has exchanged messages with this person in the past. However, he refused to specify if their previous communication was done online or through text messaging.

Obon also cannot assert if Silawan and the suspect were in a romantic relationship.

“In my definition of ‘boyfriend,’ it means there is some level of closeness and nag meet na sila. If that is the case, then I can say nga hindi boyfriend. [But if may communication], then maybe they are,” Obon said.

Obon, however, withheld the identity of the suspect in order not to compromise the work of their tracker teams on the ground.

Obon said they have strong evidence that points their investigation to the said person.

“The evidence is strong enough that we are confident that we are looking for the real culprit, ” Obon said.

He added that if they would be able to arrest the primary suspect, they are confident that the fall of the two other suspects would immediately follow. /bmjo