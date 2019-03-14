GMCAC to build Airport Village at MCIA Terminal 1

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines– The GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) is building an Airport Village at Terminal 1 that will reinforce the resort-airport concept of the newly opened Terminal 2.

To give way for the proposed Airport Village, the current arrival pick-up area will be closed starting Friday, March 14 at 1:30 in the morning.

“The Airport Village is designed to provide a much better arrival experience for passengers and significantly expanded waiting areas for meters and greeters,” explained GMCAC chief executive advisor Andrew Harrison.

The new facility can be accessed from the departure area through escalators and elevators, Harrison said.

This would allow passengers waiting for their flights to spend time with relatives and friends, he added.

Considered as a significant change for the airport, the proposed Airport Village forms part of the Terminal 1 design by acclaimed architects Budji+Royal Design.

According to Harrison, “architects have focused on a design concept that makes Terminal 1 more efficient, more pleasant to use, and most importantly, provides a significant improvement in various facilities for use by passengers as well as those receiving and seeing off passengers.”

To give way for the construction of the Airport Village, the current arrival pick-up road at Terminal 1 will be closed starting Friday, March 14, at 1:30 in the morning.

Vehicles meeting passengers have the option of using the main car park situated between Terminals 1 and 2 or use the pick-up lanes at the new T1 arrivals pick-up zone. However, vehicles would be given only two minutes to stay at the new arrivals pick-up zone.

For those who park their vehicles at the car park, they can access the T1 arrivals pick-up zone by riding the free shuttle bus parked at the car park entrance.

Shuttle buses operate on a continuous basis, 24/7.

The taxi and the bus pick-up will remain at the same location for all types of taxi but there’s a change in the assigned lanes.

Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Steve Dicdican called on the public to be patient since the changes will eventually benefit them.

“GMCAC and MCIAA look forward to ushering the new changes to Terminal 1 that will provide a significantly enhanced experience for passengers and users. /dcb