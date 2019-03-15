Pilipinas Shell opens next-generation station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pilipinas Shell has opened its next-generation retail station at General Maxilom Ave., Cebu City.

Shell Mango station offers a wide range of features to cater to the specific needs of the community, according to a company statement.

“This station’s concept was co-created by Shell with the University of San Carlos faculty and students,” said Ricky Altonaga, Pilipinas Shell district manager for the Visayas.

Altonaga said that they designed Shell Mango to be an ‘oasis,’ a community hub where students could study at the second floor of the two-story Shell Select building.

” We believe that Mango Ave. is geographically strategic as the location of our pioneering station,” said Kit Bermudez, Pilipinas Shell retail marketing and strategy director.

Aside from offering high-quality fuels, the station also hosts a Shell Helix oilchange+ that offers reliable but affordable oil packages and other vehicle care services, the company said. /dbs