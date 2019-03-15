Loot on admin raps: I’m ready to present evidence to disprove drug protector allegations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot is ready to face the administrative cases lodged against him, and 45 other mayors whose names were included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called narcolist or public officials allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Read more: Duterte to Loot: We have you monitored, don’t fool us

In a statement furnished to members of the media on Friday, March 15, Loot said he is ready to present evidence that will disprove allegations that he is a drug protector.

“Now that the case is reportedly filed already, I was advised by my lawyers to present the evidence, especially the investigation report that exonerated me, before the investigating body so as not to trivialize the issue,” Loot said.

The retired Philippine National Police (PNP) general was previously tagged by President Duterte as a drug protector in 2016.

Loot has vehemently denied the accusation. He has attempted to seek an audience with the President to clear his name but to no avail.

Also included in the narcolist is incumbent San Fernando Vice Mayor Fralz Sabalones, the brother of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones./dbs