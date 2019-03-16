BDO systems upgrade set to improve electronic banking and ATM experience

BDO Unibank is scheduled to implement this month key systems enhancements that would deliver better electronic banking and ATM experience to its corporate and retail clients moving forward.

With the implementation of the said upgrade, the following electronic banking services will temporarily be unavailable starting 10 p.m. of March 23 (Saturday) until 12 noon of March 24 (Sunday):

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

Debit and Cash Card transactions

Online and Mobile Banking

“We advise our clients to perform their electronic banking transactions prior to the scheduled upgrade to avoid any inconvenience,” said Edwin G. Reyes, executive vice president and head of BDO’s transaction banking group. /dcb