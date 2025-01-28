Caloocan: Woman nabbed for beating up son’s 7-year-old playmate

MANILA, Philippines — The police arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly beating up her son’s 7-year-old playmate who was eventually hospitalized in Caloocan City last January 24.

In a report on Tuesday, the Northern Police District (NPD) identified the suspect as alias “Rowena,” who was collared by authorities in Urduja Village, Barangay 172.

Based on the initial investigation, NPD said the victim was playing with Rowena’s son when she suddenly “grabbed and repeatedly slammed the victim to the floor” for “no apparent reason.”

The victim sustained severe injuries and is currently admitted to the Camarin Doctor’s Hospital.

The police report revealed that the victim’s father reported the incident to Caloocan City Police Station’s personnel, which resulted in the arrest of Rowena.

She was brought to the Caloocan City Medical Center for a medical examination and subsequently turned over to the police station for investigation.

The suspect is now facing complaints of frustrated murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

