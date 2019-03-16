EDSA Day protest incident: PRO-7, militant groups gear up for legal battle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s going to be a legal battle between law enforcers and militant groups in Cebu.

This after officials of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) said they were ready to face the complaints filed against them by protesters at the Visayas Ombudsman over the tension that arose during the 33rd EDSA Anniversary protest held in front of PRO – 7 headquarters.

“Basta naay kaso, well, tubagon,” said Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, PRO-7 in a press briefing on Saturday, March 16.

Sinas also said that the police had already filed charges of damage to government property against 10 protestors whom they accused of destroying Camp Sergio Osmeña’s boom gate.

“Nafilan na sila og kaso. Ang problema ani nila is if naa na mi warrant, dakpon namo sila,” he added. |dbs