Cebu developer to invest in Bohol housing project

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu-based real estate developer Lite Properties Corporation is investing in another housing project in Bohol, this time in the town of Corella.

“This is going to be our biggest project. This is a landmark project for us,” said Lucio E. Lim Jr., president and chief executive officer of Lite Properties.

Corella Homes, Lite Properties’ second housing project located just outside Tagbilaran City, is a mid-range housing development that broke ground recently, according to a company statement.

Lim explained that they decided to invest in the project so they could help the municipality of Corella enhance its economic activities.

Corella Homes is located in a 25,000-square meter property along the highway in Barangay Poblacion. It is only around 7 kilometers away from Tagbilaran City, 7.2 kilometers away from the Integrated Bus Terminal, and 7.5 kilometers away from a city mall and the Tagbilaran City Hall.

While very near Bohol’s capital city, Corella Homes would make an ideal getaway for future homeowners as the site is surrounded by trees and lush greeneries.

“Corella has a nice environment. Corella is a nice name. That is why we did not call the project with another name. We called it Corella Homes because we are proud of your name,” Lim told guests, composed of municipal and barangay officials, among others.

Lim said that he learned from Corella Mayor Jose Nicanor Tocmo about the municipal government’s strategy of setting a limit on the number of housing developments to preserve the town’s nature and environment.

Corella Homes will have 209 housing units, of which 100 are two-storey townhouse type units (Sanya); 24 are two-storey duplex type units (Kamina); 10 are two-storey single detached type units (Arica); eight are two-storey single attached housing units (Adina), and 62 are economic type bungalows.

Lite Properties’ first project in Bohol is the Lirio Residences in Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City, a 31-unit mid market housing at an exclusive gated community beside the old airport.

Lite Properties has housing projects in Cebu, including Lucena Homes in Minglanilla Town and Luciana Residences in Cordova in Mactan Island. The developer is the real estate arm of Lite Holdings, Inc. and an affiliate of Lite Shipping Corporation./dcb