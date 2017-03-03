PAGASA warning: Heat index may rise to 40 degrees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Sciences Association in Central Visayas (Pagasa-7) warns that the heat index in the region may rise to 40 degrees Celsius as the peak of a weak El Niño draws nearer.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Pagasa-7 chief, said that as the atmospheric temperature is expected to rise up to 35 degrees in the coming months of April and May, people will feel the discomfort of up to 40 degrees, which is three degrees higher than the normal body temperature.

Head index is a measure indicating the level of discomfort the average person is thought to experience as a result of the combined effects of the temperature and humidity of the air.

Quiblat said because of the weak El Niño, the temperature will rise above the average point, topping 35 degrees, but won’t break the record of hottest day in the past 30 years.

The hottest day was recorded on May 2010, topping at 37 degrees Celsius with a heat index of 55 degrees Celsius.

“This is a weak El Niño, which can grow to moderate in the next few weeks. This will last until May,” said Quiblat.

Quiblat said that on Sunday, March 10, 2019, Pagasa recorded the hottest day of the year, which reached 32 degrees Celsius.

However, this still falls within the average temperature for March based on Pagasa data for the last 30 years, which is around 33 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat urged people to stay under the shade from 12 noon to 3 p.m. as these are the hottest times of the day.

He said that people who need to go out during these hours must wear light-colored clothes and carry umbrellas or wear a cap.

As much as saving water is essential during the El Niño, Quiblat said that people should drink as much water they can in order to stay hydrated.

Save water

Meanwhile, Quiblat said chances of rain is slim today, March 12.

Rain is needed to lower down the temperature and to bring back water levels of dams to normal.

He said that people should save water as much as they can especially that Negros Oriental recorded an evaporation rate of 6 millimeters of water per day.

Pagasa-7 in Cebu does not have the instrument to measure the water evaporation rate but the since the climate of Negros is similar to most of Central Visayas, the same rate may apply to the rest of the provinces.

Quiblat said that at least one weather disturbance is expected in April or May, which can hopefully bring rain. /bmjo