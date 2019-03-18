Cebuano celebrity Matteo Guidicelli is now a Coast Guard auxiliary officer

Hi

Cebu City, Philippines — Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli has been inducted as a new officer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Auxiliary 408 Squadron.

Jacques Branellec, the husband of Cebuana fashion designer Mia Arcenas, posted a photo on his Instagram account during the oathtaking held in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

“It was an honor to welcome my brothers to help with the mission of the PCGA to aid marine environmental protection, marine search and rescue, and youth environmental protection,” the caption read.

Guidicelli is the boyfriend of Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, who inked a contract with Viva Artist Agency last February.

He is known for his roles in ABS-CBN’s television series like, “Dolce Amore” and “Bagani.”

Joining him in the oathtaking were Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico. The three celebrities have the rank of lieutenant in PCGA.

Heussaff is the husband of Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis while Bolzico is the husband of Kapuso star Solenn Heussaff. /bmjo