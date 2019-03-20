Cebuana singer-actress Danielle Ozaraga feels blessed to be a Kapuso artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana singer Danielle Ozaraga hopes to have more television projects with Kapuso Network soon.

The 22-year old “The Clash” alumna told Cebu Daily News Digital that she enjoyed acting after she appeared in the afternoon series, “Inagaw na Bituin” topbilled by teen actress Kyline Alcantara.

“Though grabe ka challenging gyud para nako ang acting workshop kay dili gyud lalim, still ganahan gihapon ko nga e pursue na mahimo gyud kong actress and hoping mahatagan ko ug big roles soon,” she said.

Recently, she portrayed as a fellow contestant of Elsa (Alcantara), Melody (Melbelline Caluag), and Ariela (Therese Malvar) for “The Brightest Star,” a singing competition in the GMA series, “Inagaw Na Bituin.”

“Naa ko’y lines nga gipa Bisaya ko ni direk kay taga Visayas mi sa among role. After my acting stint sa “Inagaw Na Bituin,” I am hoping na isabak na pud ko sa uban pang mga teleseryes or movies but still padayunun gihapon nako akong pagkanta,” she said.

Ozaraga inked a contract with GMA Artist Center in 2018 after she joined “The Clash” where Cebuana singer Golden Cañedo was hailed as the grand winner.

“The Clash” was hosted by Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez.

“I feel so blessed to be a GMA Artist because ila gyud gi hone among mga talents dili lang sa pagkanta kung dili sa dancing, personality development, Tagalog proficiency, ug labi na ang pinaka challenging para nako nga workshop, which is ang acting,” Ozaraga said.

The singer is also happy how Kapuso Network is taking care of its artists.

She feels like a “scholar” in GMA where the network pays for their workshops and monitors their progress.

“All we have to do as artists is to be committed and dapat maayo among performance sa workshops pa lang daan because diha sila mag base sa paghatag ug projects namo, ug kung asa mi dapat i-salang,” she said.

The Cebuana singer is also thankful to Kapuso Network because of the opportunities she has been given after she joined, “The Clash.”

“Na realize nako na dili lang tungod naka sign nako og contract nila, meaning tagaan ko nila ug mga shows labi na namo nga non-winners sa “The Clash,” kailangan sad gyud diay pagtrabahuan gyud nimo na mas mo improve imong self as an artist and mas mag double effort to find our own spot sa industry,” she added.

Ozaraga is a native of Barangay Looc, Danao City in northern Cebu. She is also an alumna of Sinulog Idol Season 3 in 2011 where she finished first runner-up. /elb