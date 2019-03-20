Marriott’s Fairfield Inn to rise in Mactan 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU — Marriott’s second largest hotel brand, Fairfield Inn and Suites, will soon rise here, in an area within the Mactan Economic Processing Zone (MEPZ) 1, with the aim to cater to the needs of business travelers in Cebu.

Steve Baek, senior director of hotel development of Marriott International-Asia Pacific, said Cebu’s Fairfield Inn and Suites will have 180 rooms.

It will serve as the hotel component of the information technology (IT) center Mahi by AppleOne Properties Inc. (API).

“We are thinking that Cebu has a big potential because it has a balanced market between corporate and leisure. So I think year-round occupancy will be quite stable,” said Baek at the sidelines of Mahi’s groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Lapu-Lapu City.

Since most of the developments in the area are leisure oriented, Baek said Fairfield can take on the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) sector and the market segment that is focused on corporate events.

Apart from Cebu, Baek said another Fairfield hotel, one that will have 170 rooms, will open in Davao within a mixed-use development.

The hotel will begin operations depending on the development of Mahi.

Ray Go Manigsaca, API president and chief executive officer, said they target 2022 as Mahi’s completion year.

Manigsaca said Mahi will be a game changer that comes along with Fairfield, an iconic brand, that will contribute to Lapu-Lapu City’s economic progress. /bmjo