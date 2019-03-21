Marijuana plants worth P3.4 million uprooted in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Operatives in Cebu uprooted P3.4 million worth of marijuana stalks from two neighboring mountain barangays in Toledo City on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019.

Enforcers from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA – 7), Toledo City Police Station, the Naval Intelligence Service Group, and the Naval Special Operations Group Naval Forces Central seized not less than 10,000 fully grown marijuana plants in Barangays Tungkay and General Climaco in this third-class city located 46.2 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Last March 2, 2019, law enforcers also uprooted P4.6 million worth of fully grown marijuana stalks in one of the mountain barangays in the neighboring town of Balamban.

Leia Albiar, public information officer of PDEA-7, said they received information from a concerned citizen that marijuana plants were being cultivated in an area within Barangay General Climaco.

“We first visited the site in Barangay General Climaco after a concerned citizen informed us about marijuana stalks being planted there. Later on, operatives received information that marijuana plants were also spotted in the neighboring barangay,” Albiar told Cebu Daily News Digital in a text message.

When the operation was carried out, there were no suspected cultivators present.

However, Albiar said an investigation is now being conducted to determine the owner of the marijuana plantations.

“We extracted specimen samples for examination. We found no suspected cultivators because the area’s terrain was very steep, and maybe they were alerted that law enforcers were on the way,” said Albiar.

The uprooted marijuana stalks were immediately burned by authorities. /bmjo