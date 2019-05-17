Troiski releases music video of latest song ‘Pasaylo-a’ in FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano singer Troi Jiff Teodulo Cabanag IV, who is known on stage as Troiski, released his music video of the song, “Pasaylo-a” on his Facebook page, Troiski, at 6 p.m., on May 17, Friday.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Troiski said that the music video talked about love.

“Kanang naa kay gihigugma pero siya lahi ang gihigugma. At some point, somehow naka invest na ka sa imong love para sa iyaha. Pero for her, amigo ug amiga ra ang mahatag niya,” he said.

(You love someone, but she loves someone else. At some time point, you invested love for that person but for her, you are just friends.)

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter said the audience would learn acceptance in watching “Pasayloa.”

“Ana pa sila, letting go will set you free. You better accept the consequences because that is how life is. If maka pasakit man nimo ug mao’y makapa happy sa iyaha, hala dawata,” he said.

(They say that letting go will set you free. You better accept the consequences because that is how life is. If it hurts you but if that is what makes the person happy, accept it.)

For him, acceptance is the key in order to move on. He also believes that the right person, the right one for you will come to you.

“Pasayloa” is his second music video after “Dodong” in 2017 under Viva Records.

He said the concept behind the song was after the person he liked told him to move one.

From that one rejection, he comforted himself and started to play his guitar until he was able to write, “Pasaylo-a.”

Troiski said he was challenged in portraying sad emotion in the music video.

“Kanang maka ingon ka sa imo self, Troi, you have to sharpen your emotional skills and I know I can do this! On top of it, my director did a good job in helping me throughout the process of the music video. I believe, we did our best there,” he said.

(Like you have to tell yourself, Troi, you have to sharpen your emotional skills, and I know I can do this! On top of it, my director did a good job in helping me throughout the process of the music video. I believe, we did our best there.)/dbs