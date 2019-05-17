Two dead, 3 hurt after bus sideswipes motorcycle, pedestrians in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two were killed while three others were injured in a road accident involving a bus and a motorcycle in Barangay Bato in Argao town in southern Cebu at past 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17.

Trinidad Quevido, 23, a pedestrian; and Marilou Campomanes, of legal age, the backrider of the motorcycle; died when the bus hit the motorcycle and the pedestrians at the side of the road, said Police Staff Sergeant Howard Maynopas of the Argao Police Station in an interview with CDN Digital.

The motorcycle driver, Jonard Malinao, 28; and two other pedestrians: Miguelito Cortes, 26; and Mark Joefil Ceballos, 19; were injured in the accident.

They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to Maynopas, Malinao, who was driving a motorcycle, tried to overtake a vehicle, but then he saw the oncoming bus and tried to get back to his lane.

Unfortunately, it was too late, since the bus hit the motorcycle throwing Malinao and Campomanes on the road.

The bus driver also lost control of the bus in his effort to avoid hitting the motorcycle, swerved to the side of the road and hit the three pedestrians.

The driver of the bus, Ryan James Alistre, 37, was detained at the Argao Police Station pending the filing of charges./dbs