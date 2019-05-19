Pipe installer nabbed with P2.8-million worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A pipe installer landed behind bars after he was caught with 425 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2.8 million in a police operation in Barangay Mabolo on Sunday afternoon, May 19.

Marvin Saberon, 32, was arrested by operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lahing-Lahing 2, Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Carlito Apilat, City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief and the team leader of the operation, Saberon is a newly identified drug personality in the area and has been placed under surveillance for one week.

Confiscated from Saberon’s possession were the P1,000 marked money used in the operation, P9,000 cash believed to be proceeds from his involvement in the drug trade, seven large packs and one medium sized pack of a white substance believed to be shabu.

The police also confiscated from Saberon 10 large packs of ‘brown shabu.’

The latest drug haul is the biggest of three operations in Cebu City in the last three days and the second P2 million worth of suspected drugs confiscated in the last five days in Cebu City./dbs