Inmate’s live-in partner nabbed in Basak bust; P1.87M shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three years after her live-in partner’s arrest for allegedly peddling illegal drugs, 28-year-old Marylou Cabahug also fell into the hands of authorities for the same violation.

Cabahug was allegedly caught with 275 grams or P1.87 million worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation conducted by the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) 9:10 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Cabahug was arrested at her rented home in Sitio Kiosko, Barangay Basak Pardo.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Carlito Apilat, CIB chief, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that Cabahug’s detained common-law husband, Roxan Quirante, was her source of the illegal drugs.

He added that they have placed Cabahug under surveillance for almost a month now, before they finally conducted the operation.

“Mahug nga iyang bana ang iyang source kay mao may naay contact. Bali, naa siyay (Quirante) tawagan nga kuhaan sa drugas, ihatod sa iyang asawa unya iyang asawa maghuwat pod og kinsa ang mopick up ani gikan sa iyaha,” Apilat said.

(Her husband is the source of the drugs because he is her contact. Her husband will tell her where to pick up the drugs and she will wait for the buyer to pick up the drugs from her.)

Cabahug’s common law husband, Quirante, is detained at the Cebu City Jail, since he was arrested in November 2015.

This is so far the second drug bust conducted by the CIB today, Sunday, May 19. The first was in Barangay Mabolo where they also confiscated P2.8 million worth of illegal drugs./dbs