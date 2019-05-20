Undeclared items seized by BOC Cebu waiting for disposition

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu will soon dispose undeclared personal effects, mostly branded footwear, which they seized from a traveler who arrived in Cebu from China on March 26, 2019.

The personal effects were confiscated from passenger Jo Nari upon his arrival at the Sub-port of Mactan, said a Facebook post by the Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu.

Customs examiner Hevelyn Marzado, who conducted a physical examination of Nari’s passenger baggage, found five pairs of Chanel shoes, two pairs of Christian Dior shoes, three pairs of Gucci shoes, two pairs of Adidas shoes, two pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes, three pairs of Berluta shoes, one pair of Alexander Macqueen shoes, one pair of Balenciaga shoes, one pair of Hermes sandals, three pairs of LV and Valentino sandals, one piece of LV wallet, three pieces of LV bags, seven pieces of assorted fake pants, two pieces Gucci bags, one piece Goyard bag, nine pieces of CK boxers, 40 pieces of assorted T-shirts, dresses and jackets and nine pairs of assorted socks.

On April 15, 2019, BOC Cebu issued a warrant of seizure and detention on the misdeclared/undeclared items for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Atty. Elvira Cruz, BOC Cebu District Collector, then ordered the seizure and directed the Customs Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) to take custody of the same to strictly observe the Customs Memorandum Order No. 8-84.

A return of service of warrant of seizure was then conducted at Mactan Cebu International Airport, Sub-port of Mactan Passenger Service by Special Agent II Robert Terrence P. Monteño on 30 April 2019.

According to the Customs Port of Cebu FB page, the seized items are stored for safekeeping while waiting for final disposition./dcb