Photo Gallery: Brigada Eskwela 2019 opens today

LOOK: Students, parents and teachers gathered at the Tejero Elementary School in Cebu City earlier today, May 20, to participate in the Brigada Eskwela 2019 that will continue until Saturday, May 25.

The annual activity organized by the Department of Education (DepEd) aims to clean classrooms and fix damaged chairs and tables among others as a preparation for the opening of public school classes on June 3.

At the Tejero Elementary School, teachers and parents also prepared food and drinks for those who participated in the Brigada Eskwela.