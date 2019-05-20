Minglanilla traffic enforcer survives shooting attack by motorcycle-riding gunmen

NAGA CITY, Cebu, Philippines – A traffic enforcer was shot and wounded along the N. Bacalso highway at Barangay Tuyan, Naga City by still unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants minutes before 7 p.m. on May 20.

According to Police Major Jason Villamater, Naga City Police Station chief, Loi Engbino sustained a gunshot wound on his chest area and a slug was also left on his cheek, which was being operated in the hospital.

Villamater said that two gunmen on a motorcycle shot Engbino as he was heading home to Barangay Inoburan, Naga City.

He said that the victim had just finished his shift as a traffic enforcer of Minglanilla town and was driving home in his car, when he was attacked.

Villamater said that the assailants got up close to the driver’s side and fired at least four times.

Engbino was immediately brought to a nearby hospital, and was stabilized.

Villamater said that Engbino recalled being tailed by the assailants.

“Sinusundan daw siya, siguro hindi na niya pinansin. Pero according to him, nakikita niya nag tailing,” said Villamater.

(He said that he noticed being followed, perhaps he ignored it. But according to him, he saw them tailing him.)

The police were able to initially recover three slugs near Engbino’s car. The driver’s window also has four bullet holes.

The police are investigating if the attack can be related to his job as a traffic enforcer.

Villamater also said that they would be checking the area for any CCTV footage to aid them in their investigation. /dbs