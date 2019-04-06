Tumulak: Water still a ‘big’ problem in Cebu City south district barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the rainshower now experienced in parts of Cebu, water supply remains low especially in barangays in Cebu City’s south district.

Councilor Dave Tumulak is asking officials of barangays with abundant water supply to share their water with barangays that are now experiencing low to no water supply as a result of the El Niño phenomenon.

Tumulak, the deputy mayor for police matters and public order, is also asking the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) to assign more water tanks to especially bring free water to south district residents who are most affected by the drought.

Quoting MCWD data, Tumulak said that residents of Barangays Mambaling, Capitol Site, Tisa, Sambag 1 and 2, Calamba, Basak Pardo, Banawa, Guadalupe, Duljo Fatima, San Antonio, Pasil, Sawang Calero, San Antonio, and Kamagayan continue to suffer from water shortage.

“Nanawagan ta sa mga barangays sa norte distrito ug sa MCWD nga motabang sila sa pagdala sa tubig ngadto sa south,” he said in an interview this morning, May 21.

(We are asking north district barangays and MCWD to send water to the southern barangays in the City.)

At the same time, Tumulak is also urging Cebuanos to continue to conserve water while supply remains low. He said that water supply is expected to normalize when the rainy season starts./dcb