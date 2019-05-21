National Prisaa: Central Visayas men’s basketball team now in semifinals

DAVAO CITY, Philippines— Central Visayas inched closer to its fourth straight seniors basketball title as it advanced to semifinals in the ongoing 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games on Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019.

Central Visayas clinched its semifinals ticket after a 128-82 thrashing of Bangsamoro Autonomoous Region in Muslim Mindanao at the Almendras Gym here.

Froiland Maglasang topscored for Central Visayas with 28 points.

Region 7 is manned by the 13-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and beefed up by one player from the Holy Name University.

The team, coached by Jonel Maglasang, finished the elimination round with a perfect 3-0 (win-loss) record.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CV team crushed Northern Mindanao, 92-62. On Monday, the team demolished Caraga, 153-60.

Central Visayas will get a one day rest as the semifinals will be played Thursday, May 23, 2019. And, They also have to wait for the eliminations to be done to know who their opponents will be. /bmjo