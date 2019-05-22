34 days later: Sabalones body still unclaimed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirty-four days has passed since self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones was reportedly killed outside of a bar in Quezon City.

But to date, none of his family members or even friends showed up at the funeral parlor where his body is now kept, said Police Brigadier Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Sinas is asking Sabalones’ relatives to already claim his body so they can subject this to DNA testing.

He said that the Quezon City government will be forced to already burry the cadaver if left unclaimed after a period of 60 days from its death.

Sinas said they needed the DNA testing to confirm if the body indeed belonged to Sabalones.

The PRO-7 director said they needed to find scientific proof especially after Sabalones’ fingerprints, that is now kept by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as part of his voter registration records, did not match with that of the man who was killed in Quezon City.

The leadership of the Quezon City Police Department (QCPD) has refuted Sinas’ insinuations that Sabalones may still be alive.

But Sinas said there was a need for scientific evidence to prove that the man who was killed in Quezon City on April 18, 2019 was the San Fernando town native.

Sinas said that all questions on the cadaver’s identity will be answered if they subject this to DNA testing./dcb