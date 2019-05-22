Unknown suspects kill man”with tattoos” in Talisay City

By Paul Lauro and Delta Letigio | May 22,2019 - 09:31 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old man, with two tattoos on his arms, was murdered by two unknown men along Victoria Street, Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City past 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

The victim was identified by Police Patrolman Dino Salazar, the main investigator of the case, as Jamar Sanchez, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City.

According to initial investigation, Sanchez was brought by two unknown men to the area where he was shot multiple times.

He died on the spot.

Salazar said Sanchez was previously imprisoned for killing a man following an altercation in their barangay.

Salazar said they are leaning on the motive of personal grudge which resulted to Sanchez’ death.

The demise of Sanchez is the second death in Talisay City on Wednesday, May 22, following the incident involving a pregnant woman, who was shot in Barangay Lawaan III.

The woman was identified by the police as 31-year-old Lende Braga.

Witnesses in the area said they heard gunshots around 5 a.m.

Braga’s husband is currently detained due to alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Talisay Police are currently looking into the motives of involvement in illegal drugs on Braga’s death. / celr