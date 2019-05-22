Hontiveros leads Batch 1994 to victory

Cebu City, Philippines—The “Cebuano Hotshot” himself Dondon Hontiveros put up a huge double-double to help 1994 thwart 2000, 66-33, in the Don Bosco Cup 2019 on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Don Bosco Gym in Punta Princesa.

Hontiveros, who just recently was the top vote-getter for the position of South District councilor here in Cebu City, scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help 1994 snatch its fourth win in six games in Division 1. He also added four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

In other games, Gandi Mahinay scored 14 points and added four boards, four assists and two steals to help 1998 down 1997, 49-46.

The win was 1998’s fifth in as many games as it remains the only unbeaten squad in this competition.

Arman Suson also shone with 11 points and nine rebounds to carry 1991 past 1995, 50-48.

In Division 2, Joirene Salcedo punched in 25 points to lead 2004-2005 past 2011, 61-56, and remain tied for the lead of Division 2 with a 5-1 (win-loss) record.

2015 meanwhile, blew out 2018, 74-60, behind Jules Asignar’s 18 points. /bmjo