Sara Duterte: ‘Bikoy’ is ‘a fool,’ ‘a scam’

MANILA, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Thursday described Peter Joemel Advincula, the man who claims to be “Bikoy,” as a “fool” and “a scam” created by people opposed to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“He is a scam created by people who oppose the Duterte administration to discredit the President and some members of our family,” Duterte-Carpio told INQUIRER.net in a Viber message.

“This group is so disorganized they cannot even get to first base because the path to their objective is in disarray,” she added.

Advincula surfaced on Thursday and claimed that the series of “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos were orchestrated by the Liberal Party (LP) and by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

He said the Trillanes and LP were trying to unseat President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sought for comment that the LP and Trillanes were behind the narcolist videos and plots against the President, Sara said: “Maybe true, maybe not. One thing is sure, that person is a fool.”

She said that whoever was the person behind behind Advincula should shoot himself.

“Kung ako leader ng grupo na ito, I will shoot myself in the head, get rid of the brain that is not useful,” she said. (Editor: Cenon B. Bibe Jr.)

