UCLM high school basketball team to debut in Cesafi Partner’s Cup 

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) is set to test its newly formed high school basketball team as it joins the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup, which is slated to kick off next Saturday, June 1, 2019.

This step is a vital one for UCLM, according to UC athletic director Jessica Honoridez, as it gears up for its maiden season in the Cesafi high school basketball wars. This means UC will have two separate teams in the league.

“UCLM can stand on its own now. They just finalized the team last month under head coach Reggie Licanda. Participating in the Partner’s Cup can really help the team so that they won’t get shocked when they play in the Cesafi this season,” said Honoridez.

Honoridez added that Licanda has really done well preparing the players for the job ahead. Save for a few recruits, most of the team is composed of players from within the UCLM campus.

“Coach Reggie (Licanda) has made it a point to look for players inside the campus and in Cebu City, and it just shows that there are still a lot of talented players that are waiting to be discovered,” shared Honoridez.

Being first timers in the Cesafi, Honoridez said their goal is to make it to the semifinal round. The players and coaches are all motivated to make that happen in their debut this season.

“I trust Reggie. He is tested and proven and that’s the reason he’s here. It’s a huge challenge but they are all motivated to do well.”

More games

Other coaches in the high school ranks also shared their excitement at welcoming a new team to the competition.

Don Bosco head coach Gerald Ylaya said UCLM will be a formidable opponent and should not be taken lightly.

“I haven’t seen the official lineup for UCLM but knowing that a seasoned coach like Reggie Ricanda is on board as head coach, it is to be expected that UCLM will bring quality players,” said the Greywolves new head coach.

Ylaya said he can relate with Licanda and the position that he is in.

“We’re contemporaries and we’re both gearing up for the Cesafi with new teams so we share the same hunger to prove ourselves to the seniors. I expect UCLM to push a bit harder than the rest. More teams this year so the Greywolves are very excited.”

Ateneo de Cebu head coach Rommel Rasmo is also excited to have the Cesafi add another team.

“That just means we will have more games to play and we all welcome that.” /bmjo