Australian Ambassador, PADS join friendly adaptive Dragon boat race

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson participated in a friendly dragon boat race with members of the Philippine Accessibility Services Inc. (PADS) on Friday, May 24, at seawaters off IL Corso Lifestyle Mall in South Road Properties, Cebu City.

“I am very honored to join PADS and the para-athletes today in celebration of Philippines Australia Friendship Day,” Ambassador Robinson said.

He added that the Australian Embassy was among the early partners of PADS.

“The support we provided helped scale up its (PADS) Adaptive Sports program,” he added.

John Paul Maunes, PADS chief executive officer and team manager, said they sought assistance from the Australian Embassy for sports equipment they could use for their program.

In 2017, PADS received a grant from the Australian Embassy such as wheelchairs, paddles and balls, among others.

The assistance helped PADS reach a large number of persons with disability, giving them access to adaptive sports like dragon boat racing, wheelchair basketball, kayaking, stand up paddling, goal ball and swimming.

Maunes expressed gratitude to the Australian Embassy for the support they gave to the development of PADS adaptive sports and recreational rehabilitation program.

“The success of PADS Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing would not be possible without the support of the direct aid program grant we received from the Australian Embassy,” he added.

The PADS champion paddlers will also join in the Philippines Australian Friendship Day community fashion parade at Ayala Center Cebu activity center wearing Australian clothing brands.

The Ambassador was joined by his wife, Rhonda Robinson and members of the Australian Embassy./dcb