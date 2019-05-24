A silver finish for Central Visayas in PRISAA National Football

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas senior football team, manned by the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, finished with the silver medal after bowing to Region 6 (Western Vidayas), 1-4, in the 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, Friday, May 24, 2019.

Aside from the silver, two Warriors were also feted with special awards.

Terence Colmenares was named as the Best Goalkeeper while Aldrich Pelenio bagged the Best Striker award with his 11 goals despite missing the championship.

The team was undermanned as aside from Pelenio, four other Warriors missed the match as they had to go home to Cebu for their commencement rites held also today.

They are Jose Francisco Alicaya, Andrew Pelicano, Bertram Musni and Paolo Saguin.

Other members of the team are Keen Agot, Keandrei Andrade, KJ Kyle Bendoy, Nathaniel Buca, Paul Carizon, Joshua Famador, John Reevo Jumawan, Karol Meneses, Ethan Royce Mendoza, Kent Vincent Nogar, Angelo Ouano, Steven Patalinghug, Harvey Peña, Karol Taok, Pyke John Tinoy and Mark Unabia.

The team is coached by Amable Alan Medalla who was assisted by Patrick Uno, one of the members of the Central Visayas team which won the first PRISAA national football title back in 2012. / celr