Central Visayas settles for silver in PRISAA National Basketball

By Mars G. Alison | May 24,2019 - 03:26 PM

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A half shot denied the Central Visayas senior basketball team what would have been its fourth straight title in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games Friday, May 24, 2019.

Calabarzon denied Central Visayas the win after prevailing by a half shot in overtime, 109-108.

The regulation ended at 98-all.

Topscoring for Central Visayas was Jancork Cabahug with 25 points.

The team coached by Jonel Maglasang was manned by 13-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, PMI Colleges Bohol and Holy Name University (HNU).

Green Lancers in the lineup are Cabahug, Froiland Maglasang, Jimpaul Amistoso, Gabriel Cometa, Gileant Delator, Sheldon Andre Gahi, Michael Heinrich Maestre, Ted Saga, Jesiel Tarrosa, and Kenneth Brillo.

They were reinforced by PMI’s Feljun Caduyac and Adrian Bonao and HNU’s Glenn Joseph Valero. / celr