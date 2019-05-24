SM, Philippines Society of Medical Oncology to mount a cancer fair

SM City Cebu and Philippine Society of Medical Oncology will mount a fair for the benefit of cancer patients on May 26 at the Northwing Atrium.

The cancer fair aims to promote the psychosocial and emotional growth of cancer patients, plus bonding with cancer survivors. Participants can expect a day of fun, food, music and laughter for the patients, and a learning avenue where inspirational talks, lectures on health and wellness, physical exercise demos will be conducted.

Speakers will include cancer nutritionist and chef Ms. Kayth Barro & Mr. Farley Amala, Tirso Cruz III, ans Dr.Carmina Alferez. There will also be a zumba session with Regine Tolentino.

Different booths will be on display as well on providing look good, feel good tips.

Cancer Fair is free to all interested participants. Registration starts at 8AM.