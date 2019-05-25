Adventure destinations in the mountains of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is known for its fine beaches and exciting waterfalls and springs.

But not many actually know that up there in the mountain barangays of Cebu City and the town of Balamban there exist the best places to experience nature’s cold and refreshing breeze.

Here are some of the places you can drive to over the weekend to have some mountain action as well as relaxation:

JVR Island in the Sky

Drive up to JVR Island in the Sky for the cool mountain breeze and enjoy home-cooked meals in one of their many cottages. Spend some time soaking and swimming in the pool and take in the scenic view with a cable car ride. Of course, a visit at JVR Island in the Sky won’t be complete without taking photos at their colorful hanging bridge. JVR Island in the Sky is located in Barangay Gaas, Balamban, Cebu.

Dr. Emilio Osmeña Botanical Garden

This is a new destination to experience in Cebu City and one that you should not miss! Located in Barangay Malubog in Cebu City, Dr. Emilio Osmeña Botanical Garden is a piece of heaven on earth enriched with a pool. You can stay overnight here too as there are tents for rent. There is a grill place too which is free of charge. No corkage fees yet so go ahead and spend time up there.

Florentino’s Little Tagaytay in Cebu

Take this is as the perfect spot to take your beau on a date. Cottages are available for you to dine and chill while soaking in the sight of breathtaking natural landscapes that will surely take away the stress from city life.

Adventure Café

Wake up the adrenaline junkie in you at the Adventure Café! It offers a scenic view couple with activities that will surely keep you coming for more. Don’t back out and try all their activities which include the zip lining, wall climbing, and rappelling. One of the highlights of this café is their famous stress wall, where you can throw plates on a wall scribbled with problems. Throw away your stress at the Adventure Café in Barangay Gaas, Balamban.

Cebu is so dynamic that there is always a new place available for everyone to check out and experience.

Where do you want to go first? / celr