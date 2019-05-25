DTI Cebu to host National OTOP Design Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is organizing the National One Town, One Product (OTOP) Design Conference on May 28-30, 2019 in Cebu City.

The conference will capacitate local product designers commissioned for the OTOP project on various learning areas to include design trends, packaging standards, labeling requirements, intellectual property, market trends and business outlook.

This year’s national conference will also provide essential information for local designers that can be used to enhance the marketability of OTOP offerings and provide a coordinated look and design direction in the areas of packaging, among others.

The activity gathers an assembly of field experts, market specialists, design specialists, OTOP Hub operators and has breakout learning sessions with specific experts tackling the most compelling concerns of designers.

One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines is a priority stimulus program for Micro and Small and Medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) as the government’s customized intervention to drive inclusive local economic growth.

The program enables localities and communities to determine, develop, support, and promote products or services rooted in its local culture and competitive advantage. As their own ‘pride-of-place,’ these are offerings for which they can be best known. /dcb