Cebu’s weather still very humid – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The last few days may have been gloomy with isolated rainshowers, but the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Metro Cebu’s weather remained very humid.

Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan, said they recorded a temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius at around 11:28 a.m. today, May 26.

Monday was the hottest day of the week with a temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 44 degrees Celsius.

“Karon, naa pa gyud ta sa transition period mao nga wala gihapon tay klaro nga kusog nga uwan,” Aguirre said.

(We are still on the transition period (from having a very hot weather to having rainy days) that is why we are still not experiencing that much raining.)

Aguire said that Metro Cebu’s temperature could still rise to as much as 35 degrees Celsius in the coming week.

But he does not discount the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Should it rain, this will not last more than two hours.

Pagasa earlier announced the possibility that prevailing weak El Niño would last until August./dcb