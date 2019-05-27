Sharks not just representing Cebu City, but the entire Cebu Province now

Cebu City, Philippines—This season, the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will not just be representing a city but the entire province of Cebu in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakandula Cup.

This was announced by the team’s spokesperson, Jerome Calatrava, during the Sharks’ press launch on May 27, 2019, at the International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI) conference room.

Last season, the team was known as the Cebu City Sharks.

Read more: ‘Changed’ Poligrates ready to take things seriously with Cebu City Sharks

However, that will change this season as Calatrava said he has spoken to representatives of the incoming administration of the Cebu Province to carry the province’s name.

“We are partnering with the Cebu province. Partnering with the entire province is just more bankable,” said Calatrava. “We won’t just be representing a city, we’re representing the entire island.”

One change that fans from Cebu’s municipalities and provinces can expect is that the Sharks just may be playing in a gym nearby.

“This season, our games will be played in Bogo City or any municipality that may want to host our games,” Calatrava said, adding that this season, they are looking to host three home games.

Last season, the Sharks had two home games — one at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) gym and another at the Hoops Dome. Both resulted in wins for the Sharks. /bmjo