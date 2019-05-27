Free talks, tartanilla rides as Cebu City celebrates heritage week from May 28 to 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s going to be an interesting week here in the Queen City of the South as the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) celebrates the first ever Cebu City Heritage Week.

Lined-up activities from May 28 to May 31 include native games, stories of myths and fables, tartanilla rides, museum visits and heritage talks, according to Bryner Diaz, officer-in-charge of the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO).

“This is actually mandated by City Ordinance 2327 declaring the Last Friday of May as Gabii sa Kabilin or Night of Heritage. The said ordinance was amended by Ordinance No. 2474 declaring the last week of May as Cebu City Heritage Week,” said Diaz.

On May 28, Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m until noon, “Duwa nga Kinaraan” will be held at the Plaza Independencia.

In Duwa Kinaraan, children from ages 9 to 12 years will be able to experience playing games such as sungka, dama, takyan, tubig-tubig and kadang-kadang. Participants are required to register at the Fort San Pedro.

After playing games, head to the Public Library for “Urang Angkay” to hear stories of myths and fables of Cebu City from 1:00 p.m until 3:00 p.m.

On May 29, Wednesday, feed your mind with heritage talks by Architect Melva Java on “Cebu’s Heritage Architecture” from 10 a.m. to noon and Dr. Erlinda Alburo’s session on “Cebu Language as Heritage ” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with these activities, the city government is also hosting the Osmeña Boulevard Heritage Tour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29 and 30.

On May 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, attend an ultimate throwback Thursday session with Dr. Joy Gerra as she talks about the History of Cebu.

Pasiyo sa Kabilin on May 30 and 31 will give you an opportunity to visit some museums and historical landmarks in Cebu City including Fort San Pedro, Plaza Independencia, Magellan’s Cross, Basilica Minore del Santo Nino, Cebu Archdiocesan Museum, Plaza Hamabar, Colon Obelisk, Cebu Heritage Monument, and the community behind Fort San Pedro.

Optional sites to be visited are the 1730 Jesuit House, Yap-Sandiego House and Casa Gorordo.

Diaz said Pasiyo sa Kabilin will have four sessions; two on May 30, Thursday, and another two on May 31, Friday. The tours will happen from 8 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“These are guided tours. If the participant wants to enter the museums, he/she would need to pay the entrance fees. The tourism office will provide tour guides,” he told CDN Digital.

Completing your Cebu City Heritage Week experience are the free tartanilla rides on May 3o to 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Plaza Independencia.

Interested participants can go to the following sites to register for the specific activities:

Fort San Pedro: Duwa sa Kinaraan

CHAC Office (Rizal Memorial Library and Museum Building): Heritage Talks, Osmeña Boulevard Heritage Tour

Cebu City Public Library: Urang Angkay

Tourism Office (): Pasiyo sa Kabilin and tartanilla rides ND

Except for the museum entrance fees, all these activities are free on a first come, first serve basis. / celr