Daxnavs rally from 22-down to beat Sagbaf in CUBA hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Daxnavs overhauled a huge 22-point deficit to stun SAGBAF, 76-73, in the CUBA Summer League 2019 last Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Capitol Parish gym.

Daxnavs made the rally behind the incredible play of Jose Acha who scored a number of baskets in crunchtime to put his team in front for good. The 6-foot-2 wingman ended up with 33 points to help them snatch the win.

The loss put to waste the 23-point effort of Sagbaf’s Oliver Sanoy.

Read more: Daxnavs, SAGBAF start strong in Cebu United Ballers Association Summer League

Meanwhile in the second game, the Warriors came alive late in the game to defeat the Regents BP, 92-76. Former University of San Carlos Warriors Mark Panerio and Jabby Bautista presided over the late-game run that helped the Warriors get its second win in three games.

Panerio had 18 points while Bautista added 17. Crafty big man Rafson Chua added 12 while Adrian Dy put up 11.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

Daxnavs (76) Acha 33, Jave Arjoe 14, Luke Kendrick 11, Viilarin 6, K. Navarro 6, N. Go 6

Sagbaf (73) Sanoy 23, Ehpie 11, Albarillo 10, Chan 9, Soque 8, Cuyos 8, Ferolino 2, Villocino 2

SECOND GAME

Warriors (92) Panerio 18, Bautista 17, Chua 12, Dy 11, Kuezan 10, Panerio 6, Ian Gee 6, Ramas 4, Ong 4, Adriano 4

Regent (76) Gabales 20, Bragat 12, Osorio 12, Miñoza 9, Miñoza 8, Arandia 4, Baron 4, Jathan 3, Ong 2, Haban 2

/dbs