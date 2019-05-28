The Bellevue Resort joins Brigada Eskwela 2019

The Bellevue Resort joined the Department of Education’s nationwide school clean-up and rehabilitation community program, Brigada Eskwela, last May 24, 2019.

This nationwide initiative is held simultaneously across the country, uniting thousands of volunteers, businesses, non-government organizations, teachers, students, parents, in an effort to show the importance of education in the country.

Bellevue’s participation in this project was made possible by its partnership with its school benefactor Doljo Elementary School.

Aiming to provide better learning facilities for its students, over 10 classrooms, 120 desks, and chairs were painted and repaired anew.

A total of 45 volunteers, headed by The Bellevue Resort General Manager, Rommel Gonzales, Executive Assistant Manager, Nigel Ebba, Department Heads and employees, and Doljo Elementary School Principal, Ms. Regina M. Sumaylo, and teachers, dedicated their time for this project.

The Bellevue Resort proves that it’s not just an eco-friendly hotel that ensures sustainable tourism, it’s also a hotel that stands for quality education for the future generations in the country.