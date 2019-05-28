Duterte reappoints Mon Tulfo as special envoy for public diplomacy to China

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the appointment of broadcaster and columnist Ramon “Mon” Tulfo, Jr. as his special envoy for public diplomacy to China.

According to a document released by Malacañang on Tuesday, Tulfo will continue to hold the position he first held on October 2018 for another six months.

Duterte signed Tulfo’s appointment paper on Monday.

READ: Duterte appoints Mon Tulfo as special envoy to China

Tulfo was previously involved in a controversy involving the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) where he posted a video on social media and claimed that the doctor allegedly refused to give a minor first aid treatment.

More recently, he drew flak for calling Filipino workers lazy.

READ: Tulfo: No apology for telling ‘truth’ on ‘lazy’ Filipino workers

Ramon is the older brother of Ben, Erwin and Raffy Tulfo, all known radio broadcasters and supporters of the Duterte administration.

Raffy’s wife, Jocelyn, is the second nominee of pro-Duterte party-list group ACT-CIS, which recently topped the May midterm elections and garnered three congressional seats. (Editor: Mike U. Frialde)

READ: 61 party-list reps proclaimed; ACT-CIS, Bayan Muna get 3 seats each