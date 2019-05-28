Top lady golfers see action in Cebu Country Club for Champion Luzvimin Invitational

Cebu City, Philippines—The best golfing ladies from the country’s leading clubs take the greens on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, as they do battle in the 2019 Champion Luzvimin Invitational golf tournament at the Cebu Country Club (CCC) in Barangay Banilad here.

Del Monte will be fielding in an intact roster for its title-retention drive but Manila Southwoods is filled with confidence with a souped-up crew and rest of the cast are all coming into the event ready to take on the best and emerge on top after 54 holes of the annual championship held under the Molave scoring format.

The Del Monte ladies dominated their Carmona-based rivals in the final round to rule at Taal Splendido last year, reclaiming the crown they won at Rancho Palos Verdes in 2016 with Class B individual winner spearheading their repeat bid in the premier Diamond division along with Martina Miñoza, Leslie Icoy, Kiara Montebon, Saraiah Rheaume and Maura Quijano.

But Southwoods is out for a payback, enlisting top amateur Laia Barro to anchor a talent-laden squad composed of Loralie Roberto, Claire Ong, Christine Naidoo, Claudine Garcia and Deanna Samaniego.

The rest of the 10-team field in the centerpiece category, including five new squads, are also upbeat of their respective chances, particularly the hometown CCC, made up of Riko Nagai, Crystal Neri, Mary Kim Hong, Catrina Martinez, Jyra Wong and Jeanette Chiu, who are raring to use their local knowledge of the tree-lined, tight layout in an attempt to pull off a stunner. /bmjo