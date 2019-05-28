2 USC graduates top May 2019 Chemical Engineering board exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two graduates of the University of San Carlos (USC) have made it to the top 10 of the May 2019 board examination for Chemical Engineers.

Armel Jay Mercado placed eighth with a rating of 80.50 percent while Ariel Danielle Anjelou Suico got ninth place after garnering a grade of 80.30 percent.

Mercado and Suico are the only passers in the top 10 who came from a school outside Luzon.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday afternoon, May 28, that 313 out of the 616 examinees or 50.81 percent passed the licensure examination.

De La Salle University (DLSU) in Manila was recognized as the top performing school with a passing percentage of 91.30 percent.

DLSU graduate Jhon Paolo Lazarte also ranked first with a score of 84.10 percent./dbs