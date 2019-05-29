DOE takes Energy Investment Forum to Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Energy (DOE) through its Investment Promotion Office (IPO) brings the Visayas Energy Investment Forum (VEIF) to the Queen City of the South on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

“Given the fast-paced economic development in the region, we at the energy sector must keep up with demand,” said Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi.

With the recent passage of the EVOSS (Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop) Act, which aims to cut back on lengthy government processes and generate more energy investments in the country, “we are very optimistic that investors will appreciate the great potential our sector has to offer,” Cusi said.

The VEIF aims to update stakeholders and potential investors on energy investment opportunities in Visayas, which include the financing facility available for energy projects, government’s role in the facilitation of energy projects, and private sector experience in the development and implementation of an energy conservation project and as a qualified third party.

The event is open to representatives from the business sector, financing institutions, generation companies, private distribution utilities, electric cooperatives, ecozone locators, potential investors and government agencies.

An open forum will take place after the presentations on relevant energy sector issues in the region./dcb