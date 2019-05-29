MCBL: Anak Sangat routs Vikings, enters playoff round
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Anak Sangat SBC advanced to the next round of the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) playoffs after they crushed the Vikings, 127-74, last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.
Ryan Obaob led the onslaught for the winning team as he had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds to power them to the next round of the playoffs.
Other teams to advance were Alpha, which beat the Warriors, 95-65, thanks to the 25 points and 16 boards of Andrei Ceniza; Highland BBQ, which clobbered Civil Basketball, 100-73, behind Kirby Cabrera’s 18 points and the Raging Wolves, which slipped past the Matadors, 94-91.
Also moving on was Batch 2004 after they nipped Re-Ignite Hope, 83-79, Franco Te had 24 points, six boards and 10 steals. The Tune Squad also edged the Huskues, 83-82, as Toytoy Minoza had 24 points. The SAFBA also ousted the Vel-Pal Barakos as Jhonson Saramosing exploded for 31 points and eight rebounds.
Gamma Basketball also moved on after they slipped past the Phenoms, 74-73, with Justin Mier tallying a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds.
In the first round of the playoffs, Liquid Tritontek defeated the Pyramid Saints, 118-117, as Nicol Justiniares scored 41 points. Air22 meanwhile, beat Digilink, 115-105 while Kuzz Control outlasted Brinnovid, 106-105, as Edzel Guanzon had 36 points and five rebounds./dbs
