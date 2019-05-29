Former Cesafi MVP Enrico Llanto signs up with Bataan Risers

Cebu City, Philippines—Former two-time Cesafi MVP Enrico Llanto has found himself a new home as he was signed by the Bataan Risers in time for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakandula Cup next month.

The 6-foot-2 Llanto was left out of the Sharks’ roster for this upcoming season after his first season in the MPBL was marred by a knee injury that cost him several games.

However, it didn’t take long for the Risers — who is now being coached by former PBA champion head coach Jong Uichico — to scoop the former University of San Carlos great up.

Risers assistant coach Ryan Betia, whom Llanto has worked with before with the Warriors during their run to the Cesafi finals in 2006 and 2007, said the agile forward fills in a need of theirs.

“Coach Jong and the staff had been looking for some size for the four-spot and Bogs (Llanto) fills that nicely. He’s very coachable and does whatever it is coach asks of him,” said Betia.

Betia added that Llanto showed exemplary grit to earn his spot on a Risers team loaded with talent from the Cesafi.

“He just showed up during our tryout and worked his way to be part of the Bataan Risers,” said Betia.

Aside from Llanto, the other Cesafi stalwarts on the Risers are former University of the Visayas ace Leonard Santillan, ex-Southwestern University big man Bernie Bregondo, and former University of Cebu big man Alfred Batino. /bmjo