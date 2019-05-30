Two dead in Thursday morning shootings

By Delta Dyrecka Letigio and Paul Lauro | May 30,2019 - 08:26 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men died in separate shootings in Cebu City and Moalboal town early morning of Thursday, May 30.

Patrolman Elenyl Pahuway, desk officer of the Moalboal Police Station confirmed to CDN Digital that the second most wanted individual in Moalboal was shot dead in a shootout with the police after allegedly resisiting arrest around 6 am.

Pahuway identified the suspect as Leonardo Velasque, who was charged for frustrated murder. Details of the case could not be revealed by the desk officer for lack of authority.

The Moalboal police were in a hot pursuit for Velasque when he was finally found in Barangay Saavedra.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest, took his gun and shot at the police forcing the arresting police to shoot him as well. Velasque died on the spot.

Meanwhile, 80 kilometers away from Moalboal, in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, a still unidentified man was also shot dead.

Talamban police are presently investigating the case to identify the person who was killed. / celr