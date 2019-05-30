Lauv to Cebu fans: ‘I promise I will be back as soon as I can’ 

By Michelle Joy Padayhag | May 30,2019 - 11:19 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—Are you up for another Lauv concert in Cebu soon?

American pop singer Lauv, or known off stage Ari Staprans Leff, expressed his interest through an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

“I promise I will be back as soon as I can,” he said in the video.

The 24-year-old singer and songwriter successfully held his first concert in Cebu City last May 21 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The Cebu and Manila concerts were part his Asia Tour 2019. He also held his concerts in India, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Japan.

He was joined by four-time Juno Awards nominee and pop iconoclast Bülow.

Lauv also took the opportunity on his Instagram story thanking his Cebuano fans for the sold out concert.

“I just played my show here. Thank you so much for coming. This is absolutely insane,” he said.

His recent concert was his third time to be in the Philippines.

The American pop singer is known for his hit song, “I Like Me Better,” which was part of the Netflix movie, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Other songs popularized by Lauv are, “Paris on the Rain”, “Comfortable”, “Paranoid”, “The Other”, “Reforget”, “The Story Never Ends”, “Enemies”, “Come Back Home”, “Question”, “Easy Love”, “Adrenaline”, “Chasing Fire”, “Breathe”, “Bracelet”, “Getting Over You”, and “Never Not”. /bmjo