Pardo cops raid suspected drug den, seize P3.4M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A raid on a suspected drug den in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City yielded P3.4 million of suspected shabu and led to the arrest of a suspected high level drug pusher.

Police Major Regino Maramag, Pardo Police Precinct chief, told CDN Digital that they confiscated 500 grams of suspected shabu during past 3 a.m. raid on the house of Angelito. Insila, 21 on Thursday, May 30.

Maramag said that the suspected shabu had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P3.4 million.

The raid happened nearly a month after a cellphone technician was caught with P3.4 million of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in the barangay.

Read more: Cellphone technician nabbed with P3.4M ‘shabu’ in Inayawan bust

He also said that they arrested Insila, whom they considered a new name on their drug list and they classified as a high level drug pusher.

Maramag said that they had put Insila under surveillance in the past few days after his name came up on their list for allegedly selling illegal drugs and for allegedly turning his house into a drug den.

Insila was detained at the Pardo Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs