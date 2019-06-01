Camotes: Cebu’s island getaway you wouldn’t want to miss

Cebu City, Philippines— Indulge in an island life experience and get up close with nature in the island of Camotes.

Camotes Island is the sweet island getaway you would not want to miss.

There are several ways to get to Camotes Island.

From Cebu City

Cebu City’s Pier 1 to Poro Port for a two-hour boat ride on board a fast craft. Fare: P500

Cebu City’s Pier 2 to Poro Port runs for four hours in a slow boat but fare ks cheaper than riding the fast craft. Fare: P280

From Danao City

If you’re near Danao City in northern Cebu, then you’re in luck because all you need to do is to go straight to Danao Port, buy a ticket headed to Consuelo Port. Travel time takes two hours. Fare: P250

From Mandaue City

Then there’s the option to travel from Mandaue City’s Ouano Wharf to Camotes’ Consuelo Port

Ouano Wharf to Consuelo Port is not for the fainthearted because you will be on board a motorized boat that will take you to the island.

Now that we know how to get there, the question that begs to be ask is: What can we see in Camotes?

We listed down the wonders to enjoy in Camotes below:

Majestic lake

There is one huge lake in Camotes that is truly breathtaking: Lake Danao. You can rent a boat to explore the huge lake for hours and enjoy the serene view with your friends or love ones. To get to the lake, pay P15 for the entrance fee. Boat rides range from P100 to P200 pesos an hour.

Breathtaking beaches

What’s an island experience without spending hours at the beach? Camotes is the getaway if you want to experience Cebu’s sand, sea and sun. One of them is Santiago Beach, which is famous for its long stretch of white sand. But if it’s a private beach that you fancy, check out Mangudlong Cave and Buho rock. Cliff diving is available for those seeking adrenaline rush. Overnight stay in Camotes resorts can go as low as P800 yo P1, 000 depending on the resort.

Accessible caves

Camotes is home to at least eight caves so there are many options to choose from if you’re tired of the beach or the lake. The Paraiso Cave is a small cave that will enchant you with the wonderful life underneath and the beautiful garden that awaits you above. Entrance fee: P50.

Precious viewing deck

Take all the island vibes with a view from the top. There is a hidden gem in Poro, the Quarry View Park that will give you the best view of the islands. Soak in the beauty all around you and don’t forget to thank the heavens for this gift of nature. Cost is just P20 for the entrance fee and the motorbike rent is pegged at P250.

Renting a motorbike to go around the island is P1,000 for the entire day for two persons.

Two days in the island is enough to recharge your tired, weary soul that has been constantly battered by the city’s hectic schedule.

Consider Camotes as your next island getaway in Cebu. You won’t regret it! / celr